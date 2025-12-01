XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in RH $RH

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 12.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.76. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.