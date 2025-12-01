XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

