The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 424.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,086 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of Real Brokerage worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $839.79 million, a PE ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

REAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

