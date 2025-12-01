Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.57 Million in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Ventas Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:VTR opened at $80.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $90,521,361.95. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 698,912 shares of company stock valued at $51,454,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

