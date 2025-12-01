XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 82.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth $2,402,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.3%

AMSF opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $771.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMSF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMERISAFE

Insider Activity at AMERISAFE

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $50,141.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,093.19. The trade was a 32.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.