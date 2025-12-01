Shelton Capital Management Boosts Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Strategy were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategy by 41.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $178.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.04.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

