XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 47.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $432,129.16. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

