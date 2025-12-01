Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 16,116,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,544,000 after buying an additional 1,293,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,504,000 after buying an additional 1,226,852 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,442,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 383,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.05. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%.The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, Director James N. Topper purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,666,321.36. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $3,874,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,450. This trade represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

