Leuthold Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 12.2%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $198.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

