West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC $BCS

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,441,000 after buying an additional 509,110 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 19.8% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,634,000 after acquiring an additional 630,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,478,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $63,206,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

