XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,199 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $2,134,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 382,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,386,345. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 111,359 shares of company stock worth $3,932,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

