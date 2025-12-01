Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3%

HLT opened at $285.04 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $287.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.89. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

