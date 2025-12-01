Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. CWM LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $77.78 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Mizuho began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other news, insider Lin Wei sold 2,160 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $98,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,692.98. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 318,033 shares of company stock worth $17,479,308 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

