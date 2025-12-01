West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

