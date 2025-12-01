XTX Topco Ltd Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Corporation $IRBT

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,356 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.96% of iRobot worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iRobot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 358,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. iRobot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $145.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 296.63%. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Corporation will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.