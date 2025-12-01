Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $100,093.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $254,072.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,776 shares of company stock worth $13,080,628. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

