Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $216.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.9333.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $204.55 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,949,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,617,000 after buying an additional 780,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.