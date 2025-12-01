CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,558 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $849,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3%

CF stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.