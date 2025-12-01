XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,219 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 864.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

