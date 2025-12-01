PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Stake Lifted by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 2.1% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 128,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $127.19 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

