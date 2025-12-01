Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,217,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in uniQure by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. uniQure N.V. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,975,150. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on uniQure from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

