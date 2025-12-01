West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $65.71 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Dbs Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

