Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,512,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $237.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

