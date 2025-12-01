Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $114,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,343.76. The trade was a 30.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $370.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

