Wayfinder Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 Million (PROMPT)

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Wayfinder has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wayfinder token can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wayfinder has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder’s genesis date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder.

Buying and Selling Wayfinder

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,233,438 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.05748871 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $8,797,498.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wayfinder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wayfinder using one of the exchanges listed above.

