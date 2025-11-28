Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $247,000 in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Covea Finance raised its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.