14,045 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.89%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.