Kite (KITE) Tops One Day Volume of $92.92 Million

Kite (KITE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Kite has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kite has a market capitalization of $0.19 and approximately $92.92 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kite token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kite alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kite

Kite launched on November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1 tokens. Kite’s official message board is medium.com/@kiteai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. Kite’s official website is gokite.ai.

Buying and Selling Kite

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.10462803 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $112,630,205.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.