Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 4,361 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.46 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

