Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

CVE:FO opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$210.74 million, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Falcon Oil & Gas

In other Falcon Oil & Gas news, insider Lp Sheffield Holdings sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,386,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,973,415.62. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. Also, Director Bryan Scott Sheffield sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 110,386,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,973,415.62. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,462,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,020. Corporate insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.