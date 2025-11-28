Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after buying an additional 912,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 466,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 121,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,075,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MODG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $12.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The company had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

