Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Posts Earnings Results

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Andrada Mining had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

Andrada Mining Trading Up 1.5%

LON:ATM opened at GBX 3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.04. Andrada Mining has a one year low of GBX 1.70 and a one year high of GBX 4.20.

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

Andrada Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.