Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Posts Earnings Results

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Andrada Mining had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.
Andrada Mining Trading Up 1.5%
LON:ATM opened at GBX 3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.04. Andrada Mining has a one year low of GBX 1.70 and a one year high of GBX 4.20.
Andrada Mining Company Profile
