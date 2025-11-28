Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.90 and last traded at $113.9690, with a volume of 24374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

