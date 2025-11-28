DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.30. DeFi Technologies shares last traded at $1.3350, with a volume of 7,019,141 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEFT shares. Northland Securities set a $2.50 target price on DeFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

DeFi Technologies Trading Up 20.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $536.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEFT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DeFi Technologies by 3,123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,867,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DeFi Technologies by 600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 35,415 shares in the last quarter.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

