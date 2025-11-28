Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $567,011.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,964.61. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $4,416,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,228,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,258,517.97. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE JBL opened at $207.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

