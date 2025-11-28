Ripple USD (RLUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.11 Million

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ripple USD has a market capitalization of $53.11 million and $43.28 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripple USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,027,698,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. The official website for Ripple USD is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,027,698,082.539. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99972331 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $40,914,265.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

