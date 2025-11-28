Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,332,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,001,642.68. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $145.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.93. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $194.23.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

