Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,164 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RTX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,436,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

RTX opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.87. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

