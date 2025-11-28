Walrus Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.10 Million (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Walrus has a market capitalization of $246.10 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walrus has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Walrus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Token Profile

Walrus’ genesis date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,511,666,667 tokens. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Walrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,511,666,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.16078476 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $14,227,481.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

