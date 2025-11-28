OpenLedger Trading Up 16.2% This Week (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. OpenLedger has a market cap of $53.98 million and $24.64 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenLedger has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One OpenLedger token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenLedger Profile

OpenLedger was first traded on September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog. The official website for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq.

Buying and Selling OpenLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.24755157 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $25,370,090.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

