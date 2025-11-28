Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4%

C stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

View Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.