Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Equinix by 169.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $750.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $810.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

