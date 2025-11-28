Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

Waste Management stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.25.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.68.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

