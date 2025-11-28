Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in H&R Block by 39.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $230,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE HRB opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRB

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,737,553.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares in the company, valued at $38,362,881.02. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.