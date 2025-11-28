Comparing Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) & Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Oil & Gas and Sabine Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabine Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Oil & Gas and Sabine Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil & Gas $220,000.00 1.74 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Sabine Royalty Trust $82.92 million 13.78 $79.64 million $5.43 14.43

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Oil & Gas and Sabine Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Sabine Royalty Trust 94.85% 866.81% 819.46%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Pioneer Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Oil & Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Sabine Royalty Trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

