Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $468,000 in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after buying an additional 46,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $232.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 21.42%.

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

