B3 (Base) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.06 Million (B3)

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. B3 (Base) has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and $2.21 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3 (Base) token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get B3 (Base) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,834,781,250 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00112228 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,483,740.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B3 (Base) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B3 (Base) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.