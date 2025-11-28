Inceptionr LLC Sells 6,709 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

