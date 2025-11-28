Inceptionr LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 600.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CVI opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. CVR Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

