Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 44.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertex by 88.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Vertex by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on Vertex in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

